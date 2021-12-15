Watch
Cleveland Cavaliers ranked No. 6 in NBA power rankings

Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland drives against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Darius Garland
Posted at 3:24 PM, Dec 15, 2021
CLEVELAND — On a day filled with terrible sports news (cough-cough Browns cough-cough), the city's most stable pro sports team is giving Cleveland something to smile about.

According to NBA.com power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are ranked sixth in the league. Writes the NBA's John Schuhmann, "The Cavs are looking more and more like one of the best teams in the NBA."

The Cavaliers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, according to the power rankings.

Cleveland has won seven of the last nine games and is currently 16-12.

According to NBA.com, the Cavaliers have the second hardest schedule in the league but continue to dominate in spite of that.

The Cavaliers hope to continue their win streak Wednesday night when they take on the Houston Rockets.

