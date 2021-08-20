Cleveland Cavaliers release 2021-22 regular season schedule

CLEVELAND — The Cavs have announced their upcoming 2021-22 season schedule, which includes 41 regular season home games and two preseason home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The season tips off Oct. 20 on the road against Memphis. The Cavs will return home Oct. 22 to play against Charlotte, followed by another home game against Atlanta on Oct. 23.

Season highlights include a matchup at home on Nov. 18 against the Golden State Warriors and on Feb. 20, 2022 when Cleveland hosts the NBA All-Star Game. LeBron James will step back on Cleveland's court when the Cavs take on the Los Angeles Lakers on March 21.

The team's schedule also includes the following:

15 sets of back-to-back games, including six road-road sets (Oct. 29-30, Dec. 18-19, Jan. 9-10, Jan. 14-15, Feb. 11-12 and March 11-12), five road-home sets (Nov. 17-18, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 30-31, Jan. 30-31 and April 2-3), three home-home sets (Oct. 22-23, Nov. 12-13 and March 18-19) and one home-road set (Dec. 5-6).

Cleveland will have a five-game homestand from March 14-21, featuring contests versus L.A. Clippers (March 14), Philadelphia (March 16), Denver (March 18), Detroit (March 19) and L.A. Lakers (March 21).

The Cavs also have two four-game homestands (Nov. 10-15 and Nov. 18-27), five three-game homestands (Dec 11-15, Dec. 31-Jan.4, Jan. 22-26, Feb. 26-March 2 and March 26-30) and two two-game homestands (Oct. 22-23 and Feb. 6-9).

Two matinee games at home this season – Sunday, Dec. 5 versus Utah at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 17 (MLK Day) versus Brooklyn at 3:00 p.m.

Cleveland’s longest road trip spans six games over nine days from Jan. 7-15; the team also has a five-game road trip from Oct. 25-Nov. 1, four three-game road trips (Nov. 29-Dec. 3, Dec. 18-22, Feb. 11-15 and March 8-12) and four two game road trips (Nov. 5-7, Dec. 28-30, Feb. 2-4 and April 5-8).

The Cavaliers will play 16 games in December, their most in any month in 2021-22, including nine road games; Cleveland will also play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 15 games in January, 10 games in February, 15 games in March and five games in April.

Eight of Cleveland’s first 11 games will be on the road.

After the March 12 road contest versus Chicago, Cleveland will play 10 of their final 14 games at home.

The Cavaliers will wrap up the 2021-22 regular season schedule at home against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on April 10.

