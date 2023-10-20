Watch Now
Cleveland Cavaliers Season Tip-Off Fan Fest canceled due to weather

Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 20, 2023
The Cavs Season Tip-Off Fan Fest scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Cavs fans were invited to the event and had the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets to the Cavs opening night.

Despite the cancellation, three winners will still be selected to receive tickets.

Additionally, all fans who entered will get up to 40% off of tickets for the Cavs' Oct. 27, Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 games.

