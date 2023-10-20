Cleveland Cavaliers Season Tip-Off Fan Fest canceled due to weather

The Cavs Season Tip-Off Fan Fest scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Cavs fans were invited to the event and had the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets to the Cavs opening night.

Despite the cancellation, three winners will still be selected to receive tickets.

Additionally, all fans who entered will get up to 40% off of tickets for the Cavs' Oct. 27, Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 games.