Cleveland Cavaliers select F Jaylon Tyson out of Cal with No. 20 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have added a forward to the roster, selecting Jaylon Tyson out of the University of California with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Tyson, the 21-year-old 6-6 forward with the ability to play guard, averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.0% from three last season with the Golden Bears.

Before his time with Cal, Tyson played for the Texas Longhorns and then Texas Tech.

His scouting report details Tyson as a strong shooter with high basketball IQ and good passing skills. He is expected to provide depth at the wing.

"We're excited," said Cavs general manager Mike Gansey. "He's tough, competitive...we had a great workout for us...he was everywhere...he just fills so many gaps...can play 1-2-3."

Tyson will join a Cavs roster that will be led by new head coach Kenny Atkinson, who the team agreed on a deal with, however, details of the contract have yet to be finalized.

Atkinson arrived at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence Wednesday and was in the draft room with president of basketball operations Koby Altman, Gansey and the Cavs front office.

"We're excited, Kenny's excited. We're just ready to get going," Gansey said.