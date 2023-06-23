Cleveland Cavaliers select forward Emoni Bates with 49th pick in NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected forward Emoni Bates from Eastern Michigan with the 49th pick in the NBA Draft.

Bates started 30 games for EMU during his sophomore year and averaged 19.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds.

He recorded four double-doubles for the Eagles last season.

Bates finished fourth in the MAC in three-point field goals made per game and shot beyond the arc.

During Eastern Michigan's Jan. 24 game against the Toledo Rockets, he scored a season-high 43 points.

Bates played for Memphis his freshman year before transferring to Eastern Michigan and was named the 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year following his senior year of high school.