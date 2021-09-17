Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Kevin Pangos

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced on Friday that the team had signed guard Kevin Pangos to the roster.

The 28-year-old, 6-foot-2, 185 pound guard has spent the past six years playing professionally in Europe. Pangos most recently played for Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB United League and EuroLeague.

Last season, Pangos earned All-EuroLeague First Team honors, averaging 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 29 minutes over 39 games.

Pangos shot .390 from three and ranked third in assists per game.

Overseas, Pangos has spent time with FC Barcelona, Zalgiris Kaunas and Gran Canaria.

Pangos went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. He left the Bulldogs as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 500 assists and 150 steals—remaining the team's all time leader in three-pointers made with 332.

