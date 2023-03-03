Watch Now
Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to 10-day contract

Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 13:29:33-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Friday that they have signed guard Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract.

Merrill has played 35 games for the Cleveland Charge this season, where he's averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals, according to a news release from the Cavs.

He has previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Merrill was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He played college basketball at Utah State University.

