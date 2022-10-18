Cleveland Cavaliers sign Mamadi Diakite to a two-way contract

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have just signed Guinea native Mamadi Diakite on a two-way contract.

Diakite, a 6 feet, 9 inches tall, power forward has appeared in all four preseason games with the Cavaliers. Averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 1.25 blocks in 16.8 minutes.

For the Atlanta Hawks preseason game, Diakite dominated and showed the Cavs his potential with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals. Last season he had three starts with Oklahoma City Thunder and appeared in 13 games averaging 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes.

Diakite will be a player to keep an eye on; having played in 7 playoff games and 14 regular season games with the Milwaukee Bucks, he knows what it takes to be a champion. He also played for the Lakeland Magic where he averaged 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.08 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game and won the G League Championship with Lakeland.

He joins Isaiah Mobley and R.J. Nembhard as two-way players for the Cavaliers.

