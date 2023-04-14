Watch Now
Cleveland Cavaliers to host watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Phil Long | Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets' Theo Maledon (9) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 9:48 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 09:48:42-04

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting a watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for games three and four of the NBA playoffs.

The Cavs game against the New York Knicks will air on the Humongotron and fans will get a game-like experience.

Fans will have the opportunity to play in basketball skills challenges and get the feel of a game-day atmosphere.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and noon on April 23.

Tickets cost $5 a piece and proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity. There is a six-ticket limit.

For more information, click here.

