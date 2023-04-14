Cleveland Cavaliers to host watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting a watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for games three and four of the NBA playoffs.

The Cavs game against the New York Knicks will air on the Humongotron and fans will get a game-like experience.

Fans will have the opportunity to play in basketball skills challenges and get the feel of a game-day atmosphere.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and noon on April 23.

Tickets cost $5 a piece and proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity. There is a six-ticket limit.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers clinch first playoff berth without LeBron James on roster since 1998

