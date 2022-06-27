CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they will pay travel costs for employees who are seeking to get an abortion.

The Cavaliers released the following statement on their decision:

"The Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge, Cavs Legion, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group stand for equality, and believe having full access to reproductive health care is a fundamental freedom of choice all women should have.

Prioritizing the well-being of our Team Members (employees) means to ensure they have the ability to make personal decisions about their health and future. We will now cover costs to travel outside Ohio for reproductive health care to the fullest extent permitted by state law.

We strongly support our Team Members’ right to make health care choices, and will continue to do so on our relentless pursuit for equal opportunity."

Their decision comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.

After the ruling came out, Ohio announced that the six-week 'heartbeat bill' would go into place.

Women will not be able to get an abortion in the state after six weeks unless their health is at risk or a baby's heartbeat can no longer be detected.

