Cleveland Cavaliers trade first-round pick to Sacramento

(AP) — After the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted UConn forward Alex Karaban with the 29th pick, they traded him to the Sacramento Kings.

Cleveland received the Number 34 pick in the second round for Karaban and will also receive a future second-round pick in 2032.

Cleveland has an abundance of guards, but they still need some depth in the front court or a center who can shoot from the perimeter when the Cavaliers want to play five-out on offense.

A rookie contract would also help the franchise’s bloated salary cap, with Donovan Mitchell due for an extension and James Harden on a player option.

With the NBA Draft marking the start of a new season, members of the 2016 Championship reflected on the 10-year anniversary of their history-making run.

Members of Cavs 2016 team reflect on the 10-year anniversary of championship

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