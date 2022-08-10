Cleveland Cavs announce 2022 preseason schedule with games starting Oct. 5

CLEVELAND — The Cavs are hitting the court this fall with four preseason games scheduled from Oct. 5 to 14. Two of the games will be at home at Rocket Mortgage Field House and two will be away.

Here's the preseason schedule:



Oct. 5 (7 p.m.) at Philadelphia.

Oct. 10 (7 p.m.) at home vs. Philadelphia.

Oct. 12 (7 p.m.) at home vs. Atlanta.

Oct. 14 (7 p.m.) at Orlando.

The regular season schedule will be released later.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the Cavs Insider E-Newsletter which has ticket information and season announcements.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.