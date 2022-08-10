Watch Now
Cleveland Cavs announce 2022 preseason schedule with games starting Oct. 5

News 5
Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10

CLEVELAND — The Cavs are hitting the court this fall with four preseason games scheduled from Oct. 5 to 14. Two of the games will be at home at Rocket Mortgage Field House and two will be away.

Here's the preseason schedule:

  • Oct. 5 (7 p.m.) at Philadelphia.
  • Oct. 10 (7 p.m.) at home vs. Philadelphia.
  • Oct. 12 (7 p.m.) at home vs. Atlanta.
  • Oct. 14 (7 p.m.) at Orlando.

The regular season schedule will be released later.

