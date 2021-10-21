Watch
Cleveland faces Charlotte in conference battle

Nikki Boertman/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers Ricky Rubio (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)
Ricky Rubio
Posted at 7:05 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 19:05:38-04

Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Charlotte will play.

Cleveland went 16-26 in Eastern Conference play and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free throw line and 30 from 3-point range.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Dean Wade: out (right ankle).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
