Cleveland faces conference foe New York

Marc Lebryk/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball down court during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 30, 2023
(AP) — New York visits Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Knicks: None listed.

