Cleveland faces conference foe New York

(AP) — New York visits Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Knicks: None listed.