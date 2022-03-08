Cleveland faces Indiana, looks to stop road losing streak

Cleveland will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Cavaliers visit Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 2-12 against division opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 12.8 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.6.

The Cavaliers are 7-4 against division opponents. Cleveland has an 8-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 120-113 in the last meeting on Feb. 12. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is averaging 13.3 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Darius Garland is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Caris LeVert: out (foot).