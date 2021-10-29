Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cleveland faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) goes up for a dunk over Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Collin Sexton dunk Clippers
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 20:05:27-04

Cleveland will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall a season ago while going 21-15 at home. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 30 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (right ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?