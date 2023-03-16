Cleveland falls to Philly, 76ers get their sixth win

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers hosted the 76ers Wednesday night just hours after beating the Charlotte Hornets. A tough lineup was underway between guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden and centers Evan Mobley and Joel Embiid.

The 76ers continued their win streak by beating the Cavs 118-109.

Mitchell dropped 21 points, six rebounds, and had three assists. The leading scorer for the Cavs was Caris LeVert with 24 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

For the 76ers Embiid finished off with 36 points, 18 rebounds, and three assists. Harden had 28 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds.

Throughout the whole night, both teams played great offensively and defensively. The score was close, and the lead kept alternating every other minute.

By the end of the first half, the Cavs were shooting 46% from the field and made eight out of 21 three-pointers. While the 76ers shot 50% from the field and made six out of 15 three-pointers.

"We should've won the game, it was in our hands, we didn't capitalize, and that's on us", said Mitchell.

The Cavaliers will now look forward to playing the Washington Wizards Friday at Rocket Mortage Field House.

