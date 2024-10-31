Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cleveland hosts conference foe Orlando

Donovan Mitchell
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Donovan Mitchell
Posted

(AP) — Orlando takes on Cleveland in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Magic gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

Magic: Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.