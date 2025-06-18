Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cleveland native joins Cavs coaching staff

Al Thornton, Jawad Williams
Tony Dejak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Wizards forward Al Thornton knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jawad Williams in the third quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010, in Cleveland. The Wizards won 97-83. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Al Thornton, Jawad Williams
Posted

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland native and former Cavs player is coming home.

Jawad Williams has been hired as an assistant coach on Kenny Atkinson's staff, according to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Williams was a small forward for the Cavs from 2009-11, scoring 340 points for Cleveland during his time with the team.

He joined the Cavs after playing for three years at the University of North Carolina. He is also a graduate of St. Ed's.

Most recently, Williams worked as an assistant coach and director of player development for the Sacramento Kings.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.