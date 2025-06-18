Cleveland native joins Cavs coaching staff

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland native and former Cavs player is coming home.

Jawad Williams has been hired as an assistant coach on Kenny Atkinson's staff, according to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Williams was a small forward for the Cavs from 2009-11, scoring 340 points for Cleveland during his time with the team.

He joined the Cavs after playing for three years at the University of North Carolina. He is also a graduate of St. Ed's.

Most recently, Williams worked as an assistant coach and director of player development for the Sacramento Kings.