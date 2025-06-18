Cleveland native joins Cavs coaching staff

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland native and former Cavs player is coming home.
Jawad Williams has been hired as an assistant coach on Kenny Atkinson's staff, according to News 5's Camryn Justice.
The #Cavs have hired St. Edward grad and former Cavaliers forward Jawad Williams as an assistant coach on Kenny Atkinson’s staff.— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 18, 2025
Williams was a small forward for the Cavs from 2009-11, scoring 340 points for Cleveland during his time with the team.
He joined the Cavs after playing for three years at the University of North Carolina. He is also a graduate of St. Ed's.
Most recently, Williams worked as an assistant coach and director of player development for the Sacramento Kings.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.