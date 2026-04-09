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Cleveland plays Atlanta on 4-game win streak

Hawks Cavaliers Basketball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Hawks Cavaliers Basketball
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(AP) — Cleveland looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 26-24 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta scores 118.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 32-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks average 118.4 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 115.3 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 122-116 in the last meeting on April 8. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

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