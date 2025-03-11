Cleveland puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

(AP) — Cleveland will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers face Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers are 37-7 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.2.

The Nets are 12-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 15-16 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Cavaliers are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 124.0 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Nets: De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Cam Thomas: day to day (hamstring).