Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Philadelphia

(AP) — Cleveland will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 21-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 15-14 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 24-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the NBA with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.7.

The 76ers' 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.4% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 123-121 in their last matchup on Feb. 13. Buddy Hield led the 76ers with 24 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.4 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mitchell is scoring 28.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.9 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 62.8% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (illness), Ty Jerome: out (ankle).