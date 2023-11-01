Watch Now
Cleveland takes on New York, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates (21) grabs a rebound in front of New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and Cavaliers' Georges Niang during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 2023-11-01T12:36:08-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 12:36:08-04

(AP) — Cleveland is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over New York.

New York went 47-35 overall, 32-20 in Eastern Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 116.0 points per game last season, 52.1 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 28.7 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 109-91 in the last matchup on Oct. 31.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: out (hamstring), Darius Garland: out (hamstring), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

