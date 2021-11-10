Watch
Cleveland takes on Washington, seeks 5th straight victory

Matt Kelley/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball as he drives by Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 20:03:17-05

Cleveland heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of four straight games.

Cleveland finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference action and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: day to day (left ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: day to day (hamstring).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
