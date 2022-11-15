Watch Now
Cleveland visits Milwaukee after Garland's 51-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Cleveland. The Timberwolves won 129-124. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:32:59-05

Cleveland plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Darius Garland scored 51 points in the Cavaliers' 129-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bucks are 6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.3 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle), Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
