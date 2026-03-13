Dallas plays Cleveland on home losing streak

(AP) — Dallas aims to end its eight-game home skid with a win against Cleveland.

The Mavericks have gone 14-19 at home. Dallas is fourth in the league with 53.2 points in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 11.0.

The Cavaliers are 18-14 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the NBA with 28.2 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.1.

The Mavericks average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (13.8). The Cavaliers average 118.8 points per game, 1.1 more than the 117.7 the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Harden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 106.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Klay Thompson: day to day (rest).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (quadriceps), Jarrett Allen: out (knee).