Darius Garland leaves game against Heat with toe injury

MIAMI — Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland recently made his return to game action following an offseason surgery to repair a toe injury he sustained at the end of last season, but on Monday against the Miami Heat, Garland left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Garland appeared to sustain the injury near the end of the second half. While he came out of the half and played in the third quarter, Garland could be seen limping after taking shots. He left the court and was evaluated before the team ruled him out with a left toe injury.

It's the same foot that Garland had surgery on this offseason.

Garland was dealing with a turf toe injury at the end of last season that saw him miss the final two games of the regular season and four playoff games. After the Cavs were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Garland was recommended surgery on his injured great toe, which he underwent in June.

After months of rehab and Garland missing the first seven games of the 2025-26 season, Garland made his return on Nov. 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the three games Garland has played in this season, he's averaged 14 points and 6.5 assists.

The Cavs said that Garland's toe injury will be further evaluated after the game.