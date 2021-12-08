DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Cleveland

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at 7 p.m. DeRozan is fourth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the league scoring 14.0 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DeRozan is scoring 26.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.4 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dylan Windler: out (calf), Dean Wade: out (calf).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Alex Caruso: out (hamstring), DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Coby White: out (covid-19).