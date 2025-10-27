Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit faces conference foe Cleveland

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
David Dermer/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, spins to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
(AP) — Cleveland visits Detroit for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Pistons gave up 113.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 12-4 in Central Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 8.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (toe).

