Detroit takes on Cleveland, looks to stop 16-game slide

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and teammate Darius Garland, left, celebrate a basket by Mitchell in the first half of an In-Season Tournament NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 01, 2023
(AP) — Detroit comes into the matchup with Cleveland as losers of 16 in a row.

The Pistons are 1-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Pistons average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow (12.7). The Cavaliers average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 108-100 on Nov. 18. Darius Garland scored 28 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is shooting 41.6% and averaging 22.3 points for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Evan Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 108.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

