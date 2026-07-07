Donovan Mitchell agrees to 4-year, $273 million contract extension with Cavs

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell could have waited until next summer to decide on a contract extension with Cleveland, which could have included an extra $80 million.

However, Mitchell, as he's expressed time and time again, wants to be in Cleveland, and so on the first day he was eligible to, agreed to a contract extension to remain in wine and gold.

Mitchell agreed to terms with the Cavs on a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension, which includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a trade kicker, which is a contractual clause that pays an NBA player a bonus when he’s traded. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

After the Cavs were eliminated by the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Mitchell was asked about his future in Cleveland.

"I love it here. I don't know how else to say it. I've said it before I signed the other extension. I love it here and I have no doubt this group can get there, but reports are going to be reports, people are going to be people, but I said the same thing. We have unfinished business. It's great energy to see the city, when we got to the conference files, just to feel that, like that's amazing. You know what I mean? And that's why getting swept like this sucks because you feel what — even driving in, people are going crazy. I love that. I love that about this place, man. The city deserves a ring and we just got to keep going," Mitchell said.

It's a question he's been asked before, and despite rumors that he would sign with the Knicks at his last contract extension, he remained true to his word and re-signed with Cleveland. His feelings for playing on the Cavs didn't change this time around, either.

Mitchell, a seven-time NBA All-Star, is entering his 10th season in the league.

Last year with the Cavs, Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from three.

In the postseason, Mitchell helped lead the Cavs to their first conference finals appearance since 2018 and the first of his career, averaging 26 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

As the Cavs answer a roster question that faced them by extending Mitchell early, there's another question looming: Will LeBron James be joining Mitchell on the roster this season?

That's a question that many are eagerly awaiting the answer to.