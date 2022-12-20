Donovan Mitchell beats former team, dropping 23 points in Cavs game against Jazz

CLEVELAND — The Utah Jazz came to Cleveland Monday night, reuniting several players to their former teams—but only one came out on top as the Cavaliers won 122-99.

Back in September, Donovan Mitchell was traded to Cleveland by the Jazz in exchange for former Cavs players Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, rookie Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

On Monday Mitchell and the others had their first reunion.

Mitchell started off strong, making four threes in the first quarter. In response the Jazz started to apply the pressure. But the Cavs kept a double digit lead throughout the first half, despite the Jazz trying to come back.

One play in particular that showcased how the Cavs weren’t going to let their guard down came in the second quarter. Around the seven minute mark, Kevin Love took on four Utah players. Love was able to block a shot without fouling and the Cavs regained possession.

In the second half—the Cavs dominated all the way.

THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

Mitchell’s impressive spin moves from the six-minute mark and on.



Jarrett Allen’s two dunks in the third that brought him to six dunks in total.



Isaac Okoro’s big slam dunk at seven minutes.



Cedi Osman’s five threes in the fourth.



The Cavs bumped up the lead by 22 points.



HOW THE CAVS ENDED THE NIGHT:

Mitchell: 23 points, two rebounds



Osman: 22 points, two rebounds



Allen went double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists.



Darius Garland had 17 points and eight assists – half of them sent to Mitchell.

Former Cavaliers Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson were the Jazz's leading scorers. Markkanen ended with 24 points and six rebounds. Clarkson ended with 23 points and two rebounds.

The Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday. Tip off will be at 7 p.m.

