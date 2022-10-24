Donovan Mitchell breaks Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record with 100 points

CLEVELAND — With the Cavaliers coming off a 117-107 overtime win against the Washington Wizards, Donovan Mitchell had a personal win as well. Mitchell has scored over 30 points in the past three games of the season, combining them to 100 points and surpassing Cavaliers legend Austin Carr, who had the previous record of 90 points in the first three games of the season.

In the first game against the Toronto Raptors, Mitchell had 31 points, 2 rebounds, and 9 assists. In Chicago versus the Bulls, Mitchell had 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists and last night against the Washington Wizards he finished with 37 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Mitchell has demonstrated why the Cavs made that trade for him, he is a phenomenal point guard who knows how to handle the ball and dominates every play he creates, a perfect fit for Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday with tip-off being at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

