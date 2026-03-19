Donovan Mitchell downgraded to out after eye injury sustained in practice

CHICAGO — The Cavs have just 13games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin, but they'll be without Donovan Mitchell for at least this next one as the All-Star guard is sidelined for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report, listed as questionable with a left eye contusion. It's an injury he sustained in a recent practice caused by a collision between him and forward Evan Mobley. Mitchell played through it Tuesday in the Cavs' 123-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but he acknowledged he couldn't "really see" out of his left eye.

His left eye was visibly bloodshot.

While he played through one game, the Cavs weren't pushing him for a second, and after listing him as questionable for their game against the Bulls, the team downgraded Mitchell to out.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said pregame that it was "doubtful" Mitchell played, but it was officially announced before tipoff.

With Mitchell sidelined, the Cavs starting lineup against the Bulls is set to consist of James Harden, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.

The Cavs were already without center Jarrett Allen, who has been working his way back from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since March 3. The Cavs announced Allen would be out for at least their three-game road stretch, along with rookie Tyrese Proctor, who is working through a right quad strain. The Cavs also announced guard Craig Porter Jr. would be out one to three weeks with a left groin injury.

Cleveland remains on the road for one more game on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans before returning home to host the Orlando Magic next Tuesday.