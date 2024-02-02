Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Donovan Mitchell named to 2024 NBA All-Star Game as reserve

Cavaliers Magic Basketball
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) attempts a technical foul shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cavaliers Magic Basketball
Posted at 7:35 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 19:35:05-05

Donovan Mitchell is officially an NBA All-Star.

After being snubbed as a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star game last week, Mitchell was named to the showcase of the best basketball talent on Thursday when reserves were announced.

In last week’s starting lineup announcement, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were named captains of the East and West teams, respectively.

Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard were named starters in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were named starters in the West.

Mitchell has more than earned a spot as an All-Star this season with explosive performances on a night-to-night basis. His play has been so strong in recent weeks, especially that Mitchell earned NBA Player of the Month honors for January.

RELATED: Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Unfortunately, Mitchell is the only Cavs player named an All-Star at the announcement of the reserves. A notable snub of the bunch was center Jarrett Allen.

Allen has been a force for Cleveland on both sides of the floor each night, averaging 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists—currently boasting a franchise-high 16 straight double-doubles.

While his impact and performance have been nothing short of impressive, it apparently wasn't enough to garner an All-Star nod.

Mitchell will head to Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend, which will be held from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. and will air on TNT.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Watch This Weekend East Palestine: One Year Later