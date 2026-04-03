Donovan Mitchell scores 25, Max Strus 24 as Cavaliers hold off Warriors 118-111

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 25 points and six rebounds, Max Strus' 3-pointer with 54 seconds left helped seal it as he scored 24, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 118-111 on Thursday night.

James Harden contributed 19 points and five assists as the Cavs won for the seventh time in nine games during a stretch playing five times in eight nights.

Gui Santos and Brandin Podziemski scored 25 points apiece for the Warriors, who were missing Stephen Curry for the 27th straight game but his return could come as soon as Sunday. He scrimmaged 5-on-5 for the third time in as many days to test his injured right knee that has sidelined him since Jan. 30.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini might decide as soon as Friday based on how Curry feels a day later whether he can return to face the Rockets.

With 9:28 left, Cleveland's Dennis Schroder made a hard foul from behind on a driving LJ Cryer and it was reviewed and ruled a Flagrant 1 for his leap and kick into the Warriors guard. Draymond Green was called for a technical on the play after he shoved Schroder while helping Cryer up from the floor.

Schroder was whistled for a technical seven seconds later then Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson — a former Warriors top assistant — received a technical.

Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors after sitting out a 127-113 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday in the front end of a back-to-back, while Gary Payton II also rested his right knee for the first game before playing Thursday and matching his career high with 12 rebounds.

Golden State also got some other reinforcements back with the returns of Santos after he was hit in the pelvic bone and De'Anthony Melton from a sprained left thumb.

Green passed Larry Smith (6,440) for third on the Warriors' career rebounding list.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Sunday.

Warriors: Host Houston on Sunday night.