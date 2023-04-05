Donovan Mitchell scores 40+ (again), Cavs clinch home-court advantage in 1st round of playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cleveland Cavaliers have secured home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs after their 117-113 win over the Orlando Magic Tuesday evening, thanks, in part, to another high-scoring night from Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell notched his fourth-straight game with 40+ points, scoring 43 with five rebounds and four assists to boot.

"He dominated the game tonight and there's no other way to put it. There was no answer for Donovan Mitchell tonight," said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Darius Garland put up a double-double himself, scoring 16 points with 10 assists, while Evan Mobley scored 14 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Jarrett Allen scored 12 with seven rebounds. Caris LeVert led off the bench with 19 points.

Tuesday's win marked the Cavs' 50th win and secured at least the fourth seed in the opening round of the playoffs, which also secures them home-court advantage.

"I believe we have the best fans in the league," Bickerstaff said. "I know how electric that crowd is and fans are going to be."

The Cavs have one day off before they take on the Magic again in their penultimate game of the regular season. Tipoff is Thursday at 7 p.m.

