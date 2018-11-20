Drummond, Pistons cruise past Cavaliers 113-102

DETROIT - Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons cruised to a 113-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Blake Griffin added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points. The Pistons led 66-46 at halftime, and the game was never close after that. The Cavaliers are now an NBA-worst 2-13 heading into their reunion with LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers play at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Drummond scored 13 points in the first quarter. The Pistons shot 74 percent from the field in that period and led 38-27. Detroit scored the first 11 points of the second, and Bullock’s 3-pointer in the final seconds made it a 20-point advantage at the half.

The lead reached 30 in the third quarter before the Cavaliers went on an 18-2 run that lasted well into the fourth, making the final score a little more respectable.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 18 points, and Jordan Clarkson contributed 16.

RECORD

The Pistons shot 13 of 38 from 3-point range. They’ve made at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in six straight games, tying a franchise record set last November.

Bullock was 4 of 7 from long distance.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland is without star F Kevin Love (left foot), and G George Hill (right shoulder) and F Sam Dekker (left ankle) were also out for the Cavs. ... The Cavaliers were outrebounded 50-36 but had a 20-11 advantage in second-chance points. ... Rodney Hood and Ante Zizic scored 12 points each, and Tristan Thompson and Cedi Osman added 10 apiece.

Pistons: Detroit is without G Luke Kennard (right shoulder). ... Reggie Jackson scored 13 points and Ish Smith added 11.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At Houston on Wednesday night.