Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Eastern Conference rookies showing plenty of promise so far

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 110-93. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cavaliers Basketball
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:06:34-05

Cade Cunningham and Franz Wagner are giving the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams reasons for optimism.

The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have seven victories apiece this season, but they also have two of the NBA’s top rookies.

Detroit took Cunningham No. 1 overall in last year’s draft, and the former Oklahoma State star has impressed with his all-around contributions.

Wagner went to the Magic at No. 8.

The Michigan product leads all rookies, averaging 15.9 points per game.

In fact, four of the game’s top newcomers reside in the East.

Evan Mobley of Cleveland and Scottie Barnes of Toronto are ranked 1-2 among rookies in rebounds per game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?