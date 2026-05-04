Everything you need to know about the Cavs-Pistons Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the Detroit Pistons.

Here's what you need to know.

Game schedules



Game 1 is May 5 in Detroit.

Game 2 is May 7 in Detroit.

Game 3 is May 9 in Cleveland.

Game 4 is May 11 in Cleveland.

If necessary, Game 5 is May 13 in Detroit.

If necessary, Game 6 is May 15 in Cleveland.

If necessary, Game 7 is May 17 in Cleveland.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Monday.

Cavs United Members can buy tickets at 9 a.m.

Fans with rewards accounts can buy tickets at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets go on sale at 11 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

All fans attending the game will receive a Cavs playoff shirt, a rally towel and a PixMob bracelet.

Watch parties

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting watch parties ahead of Games 1 and 2.

The location has not been announced yet.

