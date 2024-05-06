'Exciting, exhilarating': Cavs fans celebrate magical comeback to win Game 7

CLEVELAND — Downtown Cleveland was buzzing with winning energy Sunday afternoon. Both the Guardians and Cavaliers came out on top during home games, with the Cavs clinching a crucial Game 7 victory to send them to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“Exciting, exhilarating,” described R.J. Jackson of the historic comeback.

Downtown streets were flooded with wine, gold and "Let ‘em Know" t-shirts as fans left Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse after the game.

“Very loud, I couldn’t hear myself think. I barely have a voice to talk,” said Tyler Brewer.

Brandon Hartman added, “It was playoff loud. I’ve been to some other playoff games when Lebron was here. And it was as loud as it was when we were winning a championship.”

Hartman brought his sons to their first playoff game, where they said they had the time of their lives.

“It was amazing. We were down by 18 and the next couple of quarters, we kept going - amazing defense, scoring, getting 3s. LeVert, Mitchell - Mitchell is awesome. He is making every shot,” said Bryce, age 9.

The excitement of the win spilled out into the streets as fans took advantage of the nice weather and lingered at bars, restaurants and other downtown businesses.

“Everybody’s happy. See, look at all these happy faces. If they’re happy, I make more money. I love it,” said Earl Youngblood, who runs 3Brothas Tees.

He sets up a tent with Cleveland sports merchandise at E 9th Street and Prospect Avenue during most home games and said a winning record is always good for business.

“It’s picking up now that they’ve won a playoff series,” Youngblood said.

He said the longer the team can make it in the playoffs, the better it would be for his bottom line.

“It extends the season. I need them to go all the way,” he said. “That’s great for business.”

Following Sunday’s win, fans said they were feeling optimistic about the upcoming series against the Boston Celtics.

“We got it. Now let’s bring on Boston and shock them,” Bryce Hartman said.