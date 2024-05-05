GAME 7 VICTORY: Cavs find magic in 2nd half, beat Orlando 106-94 to advance in 2024 NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND — In a win-or-stay-home Game 7 situation with the Orlando Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers found some magic of their own and pulled off a come-from-behind win, taking down the Magic 106-94 to advance to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Cleveland started the game a bit rocky. In the first half, the Cavs struggled to find their shot and went 0-9 from three until Sam Merrill hit a deep shot midway through the second quarter. Meanwhile, Orlando found a stride from deep and used that to build at one point in the first half an 18-point lead.

Turnovers cost the Cavs in the first half, and the Magic exploited Cleveland's missteps at every turn, scoring 19 second-chance points in the first.

As the second quarter wrapped, the Cavs started finding a groove, and thanks to some strong play in the paint and a heightened defensive effort, Cleveland cut the Magic's lead to 10.

Then came halftime.

A sloppy and stagnant first half for the Cavs was turned around. In the third quarter, adjustments were made, and a new-look Cavs took the court. Holding Orlando to 15 points, the Cavs put up 32. Rocket Mortage FieldHouse lit up.

With an electrified crowd, the Cavs went full steam ahead. Cleveland kept their foot on the gas and came out with a win 106-94.

In no surprise, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Darius Garland scored 12, hitting several big-time shots late in the game. Caris LeVert put up 15 points off the bench, proving to be a difference-maker when it mattered.

With just under two minutes in the game, Cavs fans broke out in a "We want Boston!" chant.

Those fans will get their wish as the Cavs head there for the second round of the playoffs, with Game 1 slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m.