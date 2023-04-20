Watch Now
Former Cavs Coach Mike Brown named NBA Coach of the Year by unanimous vote

Took Sacremento to playoffs for first time since 2006
David Zalubowski/AP
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 20, 2023
Sacramento's Mike Brown is the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. His first season in Sacramentosaw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot Wednesday.

Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists were Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.

