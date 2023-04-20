Former Cavs Coach Mike Brown named NBA Coach of the Year by unanimous vote

Sacramento's Mike Brown is the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. His first season in Sacramentosaw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot Wednesday.

Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists were Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.