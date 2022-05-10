Kings announce hiring of Mike Brown as new coach

The Sacramento Kings have officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach with hopes he can end the NBA’s longest playoff drought ever.

General manager Monte McNair says Brown was picked to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry.

The Kings fired Gentry after a season during which they set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year.

Brown currently is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run.

Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland and one stint as coach of the Lakers.