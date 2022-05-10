Watch
Kings announce hiring of Mike Brown as new coach

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown gestures during an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Nov. 4, 2019. The Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Brown as their new head coach. A person familiar with the decision confirmed on Sunday, May 8, 2022, that Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the hiring. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 9:04 PM, May 09, 2022
The Sacramento Kings have officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach with hopes he can end the NBA’s longest playoff drought ever.

General manager Monte McNair says Brown was picked to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry.

The Kings fired Gentry after a season during which they set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year.

Brown currently is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run.

Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland and one stint as coach of the Lakers.

