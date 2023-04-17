Game 2: Dylan Windler sole player on Cavs injury report; Knicks list Josh Hart as doubtful

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a better outcome in their second game of the playoff series against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and are heading into the game relatively healthy, with just one player listed on Monday's injury report.

Guard Dylan Windler has been ruled out of Tuesday's game with a left foot sprain.

The good news for the Cavs is that Windler is the sole player on the injury report.

Meanwhile, a different substantial injury update for the Cavs comes in the form of a player who will likely be off the court for the Knicks.

New York has listed Josh Hart as doubtful for Tuesday's game with a left ankle sprain sustained in Game 1 on Saturday.

Losing Hart is a big hit to the Knicks, an impact player who put up 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in the opening game of the series and hit a crucial shot that held the Cavs off from their fourth-quarter would-be comeback.

The Cavs and Knicks are set to tip off Tuesday evening inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.