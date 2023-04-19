Games 3 and 4 of Cavs-Knicks playoffs series will air on News 5

Let's go, Cavs! The Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night.

More good news: you can watch games 3 and 4 of the series on News 5, including pre-game coverage and a special after-game newscast on Friday. Here's everything you need to know to watch:

Game 3 - Friday, April 21 - Cavs at Knicks - airing on News 5 Cleveland, Channel 5

7:30 p.m. Rally for the Ring pre-game show

8:30 p.m. Tip-off

After the game, watch a special Rally for the Ring newscast

Game 4 - Sunday, April 23 - Cavs at Knicks - airing on News 5 Cleveland, Channel 5

12 p.m. Rally for the Ring pre-game show

1 p.m. Tip-off

During Game 2 on Tuesday night, Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 of which came while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half.

RELATED: Garland scores 32, Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series

Game 5 will be played on Wednesday, April 26 in Cleveland at a time still to be determined.

Stay tuned to News 5's Cavaliers page for the latest playoff updates.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.