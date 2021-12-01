Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Garland, Cavaliers to visit Butler, Heat

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) walks off the court as forward Kevin Love, center, greets him in celebration in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Darius Garland, Kevin Love
Posted at 10:08 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 22:08:20-05

Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Heat have gone 7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Butler averaging 3.2.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

Garland is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

The game is in Miami at 7:30 p.m.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 100.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Tyler Herro: out (soreness).

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?