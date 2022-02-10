Garland scores 27 in return, leads Cavs past Spurs 105-92

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a 105-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.

Garland, who missed the past four games with a sore lower back, showed why he was selected as an All-Star for the first time.

He made 12 of 15 shots, added six assists, five rebounds and got Cleveland’s offense back on track.

Keldon Johnson scored 18 and All-Star Dejounte Murray 16 as the Spurs opened an eight-game road trip.