Garland shines as Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid

Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 to snap a five-game skid.

Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.

San Antonio finished the longest homestand in franchise history at 2-7, dropping from seventh to ninth in the Western Conference.

It marked the fourth time during the homestand that an opponent beat the Spurs to snap a losing streak.

