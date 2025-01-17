Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder make another statement with blowout of Cavs in a matchup of NBA's best

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a loud statement in an MVP-worthy season with another 40-point performance Thursday night.

He was more excited about the one his Oklahoma City Thunder made with a nationally televised blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a matchup of the NBA's best.

“There’s obviously myself as the leading scorer of the team. I’m going to get most of the praise. But the world is seeing all of the -- we call them cockroaches in our locker room. Cockroaches and hyenas," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Those are the guys who do the little work, the guys that don’t get the most praise. They don’t average 30, but their part into our winning and our season is just as big, and I’m glad the world gets to see that.”

The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and eight assists in three quarters as the Western Conference-leading Thunder rolled past the East-leading Cavaliers 134-114. He made 17 of 26 shots, often breaking the Cavaliers down off the dribble and getting to the rim or hitting mid-range jumpers.

The runner-up for the NBA MVP award last season is averaging 31.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for a Thunder team that tied Cleveland for the league’s best record at 34-6. He’s already been named Western Conference player of the month twice.

When asked if Gilgeous-Alexander was trying to make a statement in the game broadcast on TNT, allowing the small-market Thunder to show a larger audience than usual what they’re about, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault shrugged it off.

“You know, he just looked the same,” Daigneault said. “That’s why he’s so good. It’s like that pretty much every night. So he was on it, and I thought he maintained a pretty good floor game throughout it.”

Fans have noticed it. In the third returns of All-Star fan balloting, the Canadian leads Western Conference guards -- well ahead of Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards.

“Personally, it feels good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All the hard work's paying off. Nothing’s guaranteed in life, so you take everything that goes your way as a blessing. Don’t take it for granted. That’s what I try to do. … Just trying not to get too wrapped up into it and keep plugging away at what your job is every night. That’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s best supporting cast member for now is Jalen Williams, especially since Chet Holmgren has been out with a hip fracture. Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his third season. He hasn’t been an All-Star yet, but Gilgeous-Alexander believes that should change this year.

“You can start with his points. He obviously averages 20 and very efficient,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He carries the load when I’m out of the game, makes plays for him and the guys around him.”

When Gilgeous-Alexander praised Williams’ defensive versatility, it turned into a playful disagreement about Williams’ height. Williams says he’s 6-6. Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t so sure.

“At 6-4, he’s able to guard all five positions on the basketball court,” Gilgeous-Alexander said as Williams tried to interject. “Like tonight, he guarded a 7-footer. I could never. And a lot of guys our size could never. Those types of things directly impact winning, and we clearly are winning basketball games. Nobody has his print on us winning basketball games more than Jalen Williams, and that’s why he deserves to be an All-Star.”

